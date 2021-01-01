From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 7561 Hamilton 3 Light 25" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 7561 Hamilton 3 Light 25" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear beveled glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Width: 9-1/2"Extension: 10"Product Weight: 8 lbsBackplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Textured Black