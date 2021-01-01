From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 75467 Hamilton 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Livex Lighting 75467 Hamilton 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMade of AluminumClear glass lantern shaped shadeDimensions:Height: 23.5"Width: 9.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 7"Backplate Width: 4.5"HCO: 17.5" (height from center of outlet)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 3 (Not Included)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120v Textured Black