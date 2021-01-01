From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 754523 Mission Plate with Crystal Victorian Double Dummy Door Knob, Timeless Bronze
Advertisement
Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Lead-free Crystal paired with high-quality solid, forged brass back plates for durability Single Dummy/double Dummy: ideal for interior doors that require a push/pull function – no latch or lock Complete set for one door (both sides) to be surface mounted to door Hand assembled in USA and includes 5-year warranty, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse