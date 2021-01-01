From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 75435EN3 Nash 2 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Generation Lighting 75435EN3 Nash 2 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Frosted Glass FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a frosted glass shade(2) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 14"Product Weight: 3.7 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 19 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Bronze