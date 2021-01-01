From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 753348 Studio Plate with Crystal Meadows Knob Privacy, Backset Size: 2.375", Polished Brass
Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Lead-free Crystal paired with high-quality solid, forged brass back plates for durability Privacy: ideal for bathrooms, bedrooms or rooms where a locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” or 2-3/4” backset (specify) Hand assembled in USA and includes 5-year, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse