Nostalgic Warehouse 752899 New York Plate with Crystal Meadows Knob Single Dummy, Surface Mounted, Oil-Rubbed Bronze
Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Lead-free Crystal paired with high-quality solid, forged brass back plates for durability Single Dummy/double Dummy: ideal for interior doors that require a push/pull function – no latch or lock Surface mounted to one side of the door Hand assembled in USA and includes 5-year warranty, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse