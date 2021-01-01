From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 7526304 Thornwood 4 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Washed Pine Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount
Generation Lighting 7526304 Thornwood 4 Light 14" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steel(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/4"Width: 14"Depth: 14"Product Weight: 5.61 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Washed Pine