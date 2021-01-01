Generation Lighting 7510403EN3 Sfera 3 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Mercury Glass Autumn Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling

From generation lighting
Generation Lighting 7510403EN3 Sfera 3 Light 14" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture with Mercury Glass FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a mercury glass shade(3) 10 watt maximum medium (E26) LED bulbs included DimmableUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 14-1/4"Product Weight: 8.2 lbsWire Length: 6-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 28.5 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: Yes Flush Mount Autumn Bronze