From berry plastics corp
750II TTL Speedlite Flash Kit with Hard Diffuser 12 Color Filters Microfiber Cleaning Cloth for Nikon D7200 D7100 D7000 D5500 D5300 D5200 D5100.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. KIT INCLUDES: (1)750II Speedlite Flash,(1) Hard Diffuser, (12) Color Filter 750II FLASH SPEEDLITE: Powerful flash with high guide No.58 (ISO 100,105mm); Support TTL, M, Multi, S1, S2 FLASH DIFFUSER: Softens light from flash, eliminate harsh shadows, creates a more even and dispersed density of light that produces pictures which look more balanced and natural COLOR FILTERS: 12 different color filters for lighting effects and color correction; Made of high transparent material, the color temperature is stable and the loss is small, lightweight and rugged, a wide range of uses Functions: PC port, Front curtain sync, Power saving mode, Sound indicator, Overheating protection, Memory function