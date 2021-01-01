750II TTL Flash Kit for Nikon D7200 D7100 D7000 D5500 D5300 D5200 D5100 D5000 D3300 D3200 D3100 D3000 D700 D600 D500 D90 D80 D70 D60 D50 Cameras.

Best Quality Guranteed. Powerful Flash with High Guide No. 58 (m) / 19ft(at 15mm focal length, ISO 1 in meters/feet). 2.4GHz Wireless Flash trigger with 3-in-1 Functions: will trigger off-camera flash units, studio lights and cameras from up to 1meters / 328 feet away Charging socket for external power pack: adds a charging socket for external power pack. PC synchronous port: simple for you to use the PC synchronous line. Kit includes: Pro I-TTL Auto-Focus Flash + 2.4GHz 3-IN-1 Wireless Camera Flash Trigger and Camera Remote Control Function + 2 Cables(M-Cord +B-Cord Cables)for Remote Control + Hard Flash Diffuser + Soft Flash Diffuser + Lens Cap Holder Backed with 1-Year 1% Satisfaction Guarantee.