Westcraft 7507353 Straight Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Round Rose Satin Nickel Leverset Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Westcraft 7507353 Straight Single Cylinder Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with Round Rose Single Cylinder Keyed Entry: Single cylinder keyed entry door hardware is locked and unlocked from the exterior using a key and can be locked and unlocked from the interior using the locking mechanism. Perfect for securing entrances, side doors, and anywhere else that needs a bit more security.Features:BHMA certified grade 3 for residential securityConstructed from high quality brass for strength and durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Backset: Adjustable 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-3/8" -1-3/4"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 3-1/2"Handle Projection: 3"Trim Width: 2-5/8"Trim Height: 2-5/8"Product Weight: 2.3lbLatch Faceplate: Round CornerCylinder: 5 Pin KW1 Keyway Single Cylinder Satin Nickel