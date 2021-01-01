From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group 7504-GT-MWP Norwalk 4 Light 17" Wide Mini Chandelier with Golden Teak Hand Cut Crystals Bronze Umber Indoor Lighting
Crystorama Lighting Group 7504-GT-MWP Norwalk 4 Light 17" Wide Mini Chandelier with Golden Teak Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironIncludes amber etched glass shadeDecorated with golden teak hand cut crystalsChain mounted fixtureRequires (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 21"Maximum Height: 93"Width: 17"Product Weight: 13.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze Umber