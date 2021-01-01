From aspen creative
Aspen Creative, Grey & Black, 75036-11 One Hanging Pendant Ceiling Light with Transitional Empire Fabric Lamp Shade, 14" Width
Fixture Dimensions: 5 3/8" width x 88" height , Fixture provided with 60" of field-cut table cord and includes all required hardware for installation, including 5" canopy kit & light socket Fixture Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze , Fixture Style: Traditional Requires 1 – E26 medium base light bulb – 60 watt max (not included) or an energy efficient alternative Shade Dimensions: 12" Top, 14" Bottom, 15" Slant Height , Shade Style and Color: empire shaped lamp shade with vertical piping and synthetic fabric in grey & black with striped pattern, Manufacturer: Aspen Creative Corporation