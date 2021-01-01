Red 7500 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container

Best Quality Guranteed. Variable Speed Control: Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest pures to the heartiest soups Pulse Feature: Layer coarse chops over smooth pures for heartier recipes, such as chunky salsas or thick vegetable soups. Low-Profile 64-ounce Container: Perfect for family meals and entertaining, while fitting comfortably under most kitchen cabinets. Hardened Stainless-Steel Blades: Our aircraft-grade stainless steel blades are designed to handle the toughest ingredients, so from the first blend to the last, you get the same quality results. Self-Cleaning: With a drop of dish soap and warm water, your machine can clean itself in 30 to 60 seconds. Cord - 6 feet