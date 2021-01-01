Feit Electric 75-Watt Equivalent PAR30 Dimmable Security or Outdoor Track Lighting ENERGY STAR 90+ CRI Spot LED Light Bulb, Daylight

The Feit Electric Enhance LED PAR30 reflector light features our highest quality energy efficient light. It has a high (CRI) of 90+ so colors appear more vivid and natural. Rated to last an average life of 25,000-Hours, the bulb lasts up to 25-times longer than the equivalent incandescent light and is much more energy efficient saving you time and money. The high performance versatile PAR30 LED warm white light is fully dimmable and suitable for indoor and outdoor use making it an ideal replacement light for outdoor security lighting, recess and track lighting applications.