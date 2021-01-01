From probrite
PROBRITE 75-Watt Equivalent Integrated LED Twin-Head Bronze Outdoor Flood Light Security Lighting, 1200 Lumens, Dusk to Dawn
An LED flood light is meant to help illuminate the night and provide an added level of outdoor security lighting. PROBRITE's DUO12 twin-head integrated flood light (4-pack) does exactly this. PROBRITE engineered this fixture with 12-Watt integrated LEDs, which yield 1200 Lumens and deliver 3000K warm white light. In addition to this, thanks to the integrated LEDs, consumers can expect to get over 50,000-hours of use from this product, making this virtually maintenance-free. The twin-heads are durable, can be adjusted without needing tools to customize where the light shines, and provide consistent, hotspot-free light distribution. One of the most notable features of this LED flood light is the inclusion of photocell technology, making this a dusk to dawn outdoor light. Consumers can choose from 2 operating modes, manual operation through an ON/OFF switch or dusk to dawn mode, which automatically turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn. To provide an added level of security and reliability, PROBRITE offers a 5-year manufacturer warranty with all purchases. Should you have any questions regarding installation, replacement parts, or upgrade options, please contact the PROBRITE lighting specialist directly.