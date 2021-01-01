From ecosmart
EcoSmart 75-Watt Equivalent BR40 Dimmable ENERGY STAR LED Light Bulb Soft White (4-Pack)
The EcoSmart Soft White LED BR40 is an indoor flood light bulb that is perfect for recessed cans or track light fixtures. The usual locations that this bulb is installed are kitchen, living room, dining room, office or bedroom. It is a perfect replacement for your traditional incandescent, CFL or Halogen lamps. It only uses 12.5-Watt and lasts for more than 20 years. The soft white light color provides warm, cozy dimmable light.