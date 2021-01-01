EcoSmart 75-Watt Equivalent BR20 Dimmable LED Light Bulb Soft White (12-Pack)

The EcoSmart BR20 LED soft white is an indoor flood light bulb perfect BR20 shape to fit your indoor recessed cans or track light fixtures. The usual locations that this bulb is installed are kitchen, living room, dinner, office or bedroom. It is a perfect replacement of your traditional incandescent, CFL or Halogen lamps. It only uses 12-Watt and lasts for more than 20 years. The soft white light color creates a relaxing and comfortable environment and is particularly good in living, dinner or bedroom environment.