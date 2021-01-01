From lebonyard
75 Watt, A23 LED, Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, Color Changing (6500K) E27/Medium (European) Base
Advertisement
Features:Wattage: 75Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Total Number of Bulbs: 1Primary Material: PlasticBulb Base: E27/Medium (European)Bulb Shape Code: A23Dimmable: NoFrosted Bulb: Edison Bulb: NoShatter Resistant: YesThree-Way: NoAdjustable Wattage: Adjustable Color Temperature: Non-adjustableMinimum Color Temperature: Maximum Color Temperature: Color Temperature Options: Color Temperature: 6500Color Changing: YesBeam Angle: Bulb Shape: FloodlightSmart Bulb: YesCommunication Protocol: Color Temperature Description: Smart Enabled: YesSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:WEEE Recycling Required: YesDimensions:Assembly:Warranty: