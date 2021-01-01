Bring a clean, fresh, Cape Cod feeling to your interior space with this Off-White Shiplap peel and stick wallpaper from NextWall! Printed on smooth vinyl, our self-adhesive designs are perfect for renters and homeowners looking for an instant, DIY transformation to their interior space. With the same qualities and durability as permanent wallpaper, our products offer an easy, fresh alternative to decorating with very little commitment. No water, no mess, no sticky residue! NextWall 30.75-sq ft Off-White Vinyl Wood Self-Adhesive Peel and Stick Wallpaper | AX10900