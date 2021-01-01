From megalak finition
Megalak Finition 41.75 in. White Rectangular 3 -Drawer Computer Desk with Walnut Filing Cabinet, White/Walnut
The Essentials Desk Panel and File Cabinet from Nexera perfectly adapts to specific needs in terms of flexibility and functionality. The Essentials Desk Panel is reversible so you can decide if you prefer using it on the left or the right and it features a scratch resistant white melamine work surface. The filing cabinet features 2 catch-all drawers and 1 filing drawer on metal slides. Color: White/Walnut.