75 Ohm Terminator Cap Coax Terminator 100Pack F Connectors for Ports on Splitter AMP Coaxial Cable TV Antenna Wall Plates

Best Quality Guranteed. Help reduce signal loss and reflection caused by open ports. Terminate RF signals on unused equipment ports to prevent extraneous signals from decreasing system performance. Also used to keep ports clean, block dust and moisture. This coax terminator caps are used to cap off unused F connectors on TV splitter, amplifier, coax cable connectors, booster, wall plates, etc. Made with high quality brass, easy to install. Ideal for terminating a 75 Ohm video signal with an f-type connector. Come with 100-Pack, which can save you much and makes you always have a backup. We offer worry-free warranty and friendly customer service within 12 months for your confident purchase. If you are not satisfied with any product, please dont hesitate to contact us, we will serve you our best.