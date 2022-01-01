Wayton, 0.75-inch Heavy Duty Mattress Support Wooden Bunkie Board/Slats, Full

The standard Wayton wooden slats provide an excellent surface foundation for any platform beds, bunks, and daybeds. It adds support to any mattress type and will keep the mattress stay in good shape thus extending the life of your mattress. The wooden slats made out of black spruce wood are linked to stopping movement during use and they effortlessly extend your mattress life span and stop sagging. This simple support system is designed to fit your bed frame, providing support and even weight distribution for you and your mattress. Each slat is made of solid wood and connected for easy installation and storage. It will give firm bottom support for the mattress. These can be avoided with the use of slats. Using slats doubles the mattress life expectancy. These slats are a good alternative in lieu of a box spring that may be too high for day beds. It will give the bed a lift without adding much height. These slats are strong enough to be used directly on the bed frame in lieu of a box spring. Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King & California King.