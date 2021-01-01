From royal building products
Royal Building Products 0.75-in x 7.25-in x 8-ft PVC Trim Board | 5749133
Made from 100% PVC. Rot free, moisture and termite proof material. Paintable with 100% latex paint. Limited lifetime warranty. Cut and machine with standard woodworking tools. Ready to install with fasteners and glue. Will not split or crack. True square stay clean edges. Reversible wood grain one side, smooth on the other. Royal Building Products 0.75-in x 7.25-in x 8-ft PVC Trim Board | 5749133