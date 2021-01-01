Endurance Tubs, one of North America's largest manufacturers of bathing solutions, has partnered with Lowes to provide a brand-new line of walk-in tubs. Our tubs are the culmination of over a decade of research to provide our users with the highest levels of both safety and innovation. Comfort is at the forefront in our user focused design. Giving enjoyment with the various features offered without sacrificing ease of use and simple installation. Accompanied by our world class responsive support team, we provide a piece of mind for you and your loved ones. With our low entry threshold, built in Safe Reach grab bar, slip resistant textured flooring and ADA compliant seating, Endurance Tubs has made the process of entering a bathtub as easy and effortless as possible. Inside, experience the deeply soothing effects of a full body whirlpool therapy powered by our signature Acu-Stream therapeutic massage jets. At any time, rapidly expel all remaining bathwater with the HD Powered Fast Drain to quickly exit the tub as soon as you are ready to leave. A Endurance Tubs walk-in bathtub is not just an upgrade in the quality of the bath but in the quality of life as well. We are dedicated to helping you recapture a sense of independence and make the routine bath something to look forward to, once again. Endurance 29.75-in W x 53.5-in L Biscuit Acrylic Rectangular Left Drain Walk-In Whirlpool Tub and Faucet Included in Off-White | LS3054LBH