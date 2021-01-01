Northlight 0.75 in. to 5.5 in. Gold and Silver Shiny and Matte Christmas Mini Tree Topper and Glass Ornament Set (15-Count)

Add a unique flair to your holiday season with these ball pine cone and finial shaped ornaments. These shiny and matte finished ornaments have a matching tree topper that will add shine and sparkle to your decor. This pack will allow you to build your collection and decorate with more possibilities. Perfect for small trees. Product Features: 15-piece set. Color: gold champagne gold white and silver. Finish: shiny and matte. Includes 10 ball 2 finial 2 pine cone shapes. Features 1 tree topper. Accented with white and silver snowflakes. Pine cone ornaments have white frosted accents. Ornaments are equipped with gold ornament caps (ornament hooks not included). Dimensions Ball: 1.5 in. Dia (2 in. H with ornament cap). Finials: 1.5 in. H x. 75 in. Dia (2 in. H with ornament cap). Pine cones: 1.75 in. H in. x 1 in. Dia (2.25 in. H with ornament cap). Tree topper: 5.5 in. H in. x 1.75 in. Dia. Material(s): glass/metal/glitter.