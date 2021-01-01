We're on the level. Leveling, measuring, and stud finding tools are accurate, compact, and easy to use. Laser levels are available in red or highly visible green laser beam options. Cross lines are perfect for installation of partitions, shelves, cabinets, tile, and flooring. Our laser level with integrated stud sensor combines two tools in one, its detects both wood and metal studs as well as live AC. In addition, it also projects a horizontal laser line. Other models can accurately identify stud edges or center points as well as energized wires. Our three laser distance measurers work off a rechargeable Li-ion battery platform and provide accuracy measurements at the click of a button. Two out of the three will also allow for easy area and volume calculation capabilities. CRAFTSMAN 0.75-in Scan Depth Metal and Wood Stud Finder with 9-in Magnetic Torpedo Level Rubber in Red | CMHT46037Z1