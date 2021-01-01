Carnegy Avenue 38.75 in. Pink Bar Stool (Set of 2), Pink/Chrome

Shake things up and create a fun modern feel in your home with this glossy pink, height adjustable barstool. The cutout back and gentle curve in the smooth seat create sleek comfort. The dual purpose design performs as a counter height stool or a bar height stool. The height adjustable swivel seat adjusts from counter to bar height with the handle located below the seat. Made to support you while you relax, the stool includes extra back support in the design of the seat. To help protect your floors, the base features an embedded plastic ring. This stool would be great at the kitchen island or pub height dining table but you can add it anywhere you want a sleek, stylish look. Color: Pink/Chrome.