Create a convenient display and storage area in your home with the lovely Trayce wall cabinet from Kate and Laurel. Inspired by modern design, the Trayce cabinet features a simple, minimalist style, with a rectangular shape and a floating design to save space in the home. This cabinet is constructed from a resilient metal material with a glass door that secures and displays your household items. The door is held in place by two magnetic enclosures to keep your items secure. The internal dimensions of this storage accent are 23 inches wide by 8 inches deep by 11 inches tall, which is perfect for storing linens, blankets, pillows, bathroom necessities, and other household odds and ends. The overall dimensions of this accent piece are 24 inches wide by 8 inches deep by 12 inches tall, making it a convenient statement piece that doesn't overpower the rest of your home's wall decor. Hang the robust metal Trayce cabinet in only a matter of seconds with the convenient metal Z-brackets securely attached to the back of the metal frame. Kate and Laurel Gray 8.75-in L x 8.75-in D Metal Wall Cabinet | 218799