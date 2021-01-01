The Over Rail Antiqued Birdbath has a soft undulating coppery bowl featuring a pair of sculpted songbirds birds perched at the edge. The threaded base on the underside of the bowl attaches it to the center of the Over Railing Bracket. Ideal for porches, balconies or deck rails, the wrought iron bracket has C-type clamp that holds the bracket to a deck or handrail without need for drilling or permanent mounting. Fits railings up to 5 1.2 inch wide and designed with ample clearance for a curved top handrail. Minuteman International 10.75-in H Antique Patina Metal Complete Birdbath in Bronze | BB-02AB-OR