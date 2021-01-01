Filament Design 18.75 in. 3-Light Avignon Semi-Flush

Add a touch of casual rustic style in any room with the Savoy House Acadia 3-light convertible semi-flush mount. Its open design features curving arms, large faux bois style drops with a verdigris-inspired patina, highly textured gilded touches and aged wax drip candle covers. Taken together, these elements all combine to create a truly eye-catching light. Because this fixture is convertible, it can be used either as a ceiling semi-flush mount or a hanging pendant, so it is perfect for kitchens, foyers, entryways, home offices and more. Finished in Avignon. This fixture is 18.75 in. W and 26.75 in. tall. Uses 3 candelabra size bulbs of up to 60-Watt each (not included).