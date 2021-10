New guinea impatiens liven up shady spots with their bright blooms and contrasting foliage. They are a bit more tolerant of sun than common impatiens. Decorative containers that give any patio, porch or deck instant color, life and texture. They like rich, well-drained soil; keep the soil slightly moist to keep the plant happy. If they get a little wilted, they will revive with a drink of water. Lowe's 1.75-Gallon New Guinea Impatiens in Planter (L3080) | NURSERY