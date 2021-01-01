Flash Furniture 28.75 in. Black Bar Stool, Walnut Wood Seat/Black Metal Frame

Create a first-rate dining experience by offering your patrons great food, service and attractive furnishings. The metal barstool with walnut wood seat is a popular choice for furnishing restaurants, pool halls, lounges, bars and other high traffic establishments. This tall bar stool is easy to clean, which is an important aspect when it comes to a business. This bar stool chair was designed to withstand the daily rigors in the hospitality industry, but will also provide a chic look to your home. The frame is stabilized using two welded support bars, which includes a footrest. The floor glides help protect your floors and ensure smooth gliding. The simple, lightweight design makes this metal barstool an ideal seating solution for residential or commercial grade use. Color: Walnut Wood Seat/Black Metal Frame.