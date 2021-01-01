The Sea Gull Lighting Wheaton three light vanity fixture in brushed nickel is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses fluorescent bulbs to save you both time and money. The Wheaton lighting collection by Sea Gull Lighting is a tribute to versatility. The satin etched glass can be coupled with either a brushed nickel finish for a soft contemporary feel or an heirloom bronze finish for a more rustic charm. Wheaton delivers excellent transitional style that can fit within various home decor styles. The assortment includes nine-light, five-light, and three-light chandeliers, pendants in four sizes, both flush and semi-flush ceiling fixtures, as well as one-light, two-light, three-light and four-light wall/bath fixtures. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified fluorescent lamping are available. Most of these fixtures easily convert to LED by purchasing LED replacement lamps sold separately. Sea Gull Lighting 23.75 3-Light Nickel Transitional Vanity Light | 44627EN3-962