Nostalgic Warehouse 749496 Craftsman Plate Waldorf White Milk Glass Knob Mortise, Backset Size: 2.25", Antique Brass
Made with high-quality solid, forged brass for durability Mortise: ideal for replacing skeleton-key interior mortise locks on vintage doors Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-1/4” backset Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA and includes 5-year warranty, Weight: 3.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse