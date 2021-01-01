From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 7484 6" Alabaster Wall Washers from the Navarra Collection Cream Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 7484 6" Alabaster Wall Washers from the Navarra Collection 6" Alabaster Wall Washers from the Navarra CollectionClassic Lighting designs, imports and manufactures fine crystal products held to the highest quality standards. Crystals come from Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Central Europe or many other parts of the world, and Classic Lighting guarantees the authenticity of each of its crystals. All products are inspected and held to the highest quality standards.1 Candelabra 60 Watt LightBulbs Not Included3" Chain Cream