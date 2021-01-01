From nostalgic warehouse
Nostalgic Warehouse 748196 Prairie Plate Waldorf White Milk Glass Knob Passage, Backset Size: 2.75", Satin Nickel
Made with high-quality solid, forged brass for durability Passage: ideal for closets, hallways or rooms where no locking mechanism is needed Complete set for one door (both sides) with 2-3/8” or 2-3/4” backset (specify) Perfect for restoration and easy to install on modern pre-drilled doors Hand assembled in USA and includes 5-year warranty, Weight: 2.5 Pounds, Manufacturer: Nostalgic Warehouse