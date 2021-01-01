From streamlight
Streamlight 74613 Strion DS HL Rechargeable Flashlight with 120-Volt/100-Volt AC Charger, Black
Dual-switch technology: access multiple lighting modes via the push-button tail switch or head-mounted switch; switches operate independently TEN-TAP programmable switch allows user to select one of three different programs: high/medium/low with Strobe (factory default); high only without Strobe; high/medium/low without Strobe High for a far-reaching beam with maximum illumination: 700 Lumens; 420M beam; 44,000 Candela; runs 1.25 hours Medium for bright light, good beam distance and longer run time: 300 Lumens; 268M beam; 18,000 Candela; runs 3.25 hours Low provides a less intense beam and extended run time: 40 Lumens; 102M beam; 2,600 Candela; runs 20 hours