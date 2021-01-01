Sylvania 74305 Single Light 11" Wide Round Integrated LED Flush Mount - 2700K / 1000 Lumens White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From sylvania
Sylvania 74305 Single Light 11" Wide Round Integrated LED Flush Mount - 2700K / 1000 Lumens Features Constructed from steel, plastic, and acrylic with a powder coating Integrated LED lighting Made primarily for commercial locations Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locations Energy star certified Covered under a manufacturer 5 year warranty Dimensions Height: 3-5/8" Width: 11" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 17.5 watts Lumens: 1000 Color Temperature: 2700K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Average Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White