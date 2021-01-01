Sylvania 74264 Single Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount - 4000K / 1600 Lumens White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

From sylvania
Sylvania 74264 Single Light 14" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount - 4000K / 1600 Lumens Features Constructed from steel, plastic, and acrylic with a powder coating Integrated LED lighting Intended for commercial locations Capable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for dry locations Covered under a manufacturer 5 year warranty Dimensions Height: 4-1/2" Width: 14" Electrical Specifications Wattage: 25 watts Lumens: 1600 Color Temperature: 4000K Color Rendering Index: 80CRI Average Hours: 50000 Flush Mount White