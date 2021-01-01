From behr pro

BEHR PRO 1 gal. #740F-6 Marine Magic Flat Exterior Paint

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

BEHR PRO e600 Exterior Flat Paint is specifically designed to meet demanding expectations of professional painters. Developed for optimal sprayability, this 100% acrylic formula provides excellent hiding power and a highly uniform finish. BEHR PRO e600 is ideal for both commercial and residential properties and can be applied to properly prepared and primed surfaces such as: stucco, masonry, concrete, concrete block or brick as well as primed wood or metal surfaces. Color: Marine Magic.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com