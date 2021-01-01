From meyda tiffany
Meyda Tiffany 74032 2 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade Café Noir Indoor Lighting Pendants
Meyda Tiffany 74032 2 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Handmade Shade FeaturesEach Meyda Tiffany lamp is handmade and each piece will have slight variationCrafted from glass and metalHand worked yellow glass shadeMade in AmericaRequires (2) 100 watt Medium (E26) bulbsChain mounted fixtureCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Maximum Height: 44"Width: 16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 200 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Café Noir