From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 7402 Rumsford 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Old Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces Up Lighting
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 7402 Rumsford 2 Light 14" Tall Wall Sconce Features Durable metal construction (2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs required Fixture is capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Compliant with ADA standards Covered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty Dimensions Height: 14" Width: 8-3/4" Extension: 4" Product Weight: 5 lbs Backplate Height: 8" Backplate Width: 3-1/2" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 120 watts Number of Bulbs: 2 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Up Lighting Old Bronze