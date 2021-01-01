Weslock 7400M Castletown Single Cylinder Interior Pack Featuring the Durham Knob from the Molten Bronze Collection Black Handleset Interior Pack

Weslock 7400M Castletown Single Cylinder Interior Pack Featuring the Durham Knob from the Molten Bronze Collection Weslock 7400M Single Cylinder Castletown Interior Pack Featuring a Durham Knob from the Molten Bronze CollectionIf Security, Safety, and style are important to you, then Weslock is your choice for quality hardware for your home.This is the interior pack only, front side of the entry handleset is required for installation5 Pin CylinderWeslock keyway (optional Schlage Keyway)Exceeds ANSI A 156.2 Grade II lock standardsSolid Molten Brass Heavy Duty Security Strikes with 3" screws5-1/2" center to center cross hole spacingAdjustable latches 2-3/8" or 2-3/4" with removable faceplatesAdjusts to door thickness from 1-3/4" - 2"Limited Lifetime Mechanical WarrantyLimited 10 Year Finish WarrantyThis is the interior pack only. You will need a matching Weslock Castletown Single Cylinder entry handle to complete the set.Oil Rubbed Bronze Details:The Weslock Oil Rubbed Bronze in this collection is a rustic, rich black Oil Rubbed Bronze. This version of the finish is much darker than the standard and will not be an exact match to other ORB finishes in other collections or brands. Single Cylinder Black