Hansgrohe 73831 Aquno Select 1.75 GPM Single Hole 3-Spray Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with sBox - Limited Lifetime Warranty Chrome Faucet Kitchen Single

Hansgrohe 73831 Aquno Select 1.75 GPM Single Hole 3-Spray Pull Down Kitchen Faucet with sBox - Limited Lifetime Warranty Hansgrohe 73831 Features: Covered under Hansgrohe's limited lifetime warranty Faucet body constructed of brass Single hole mounting type Deck mounted faucet installs directly to sink or countertop Laminar and needle spray, SatinFlow Change between SatinFlow and pull-out sprayer at the touch of a button Toggle spray diverter MagFit magnetic sprayhead docking Swivel spout rotates 110, 150, 60 degrees which allows for greater access to all areas of the sink Single lever handle controls the flow and temperature of water sBox for smooth, protected hose guidance in the cabinet; extension length up to 30" Includes ceramic disc cartridge Mounting hardware included Hansgrohe 73831 Specifications: Height: 15-3/8" (deck to top of faucet) Spout Height: 6-1/2" (deck to spout outlet) Spout Reach: 8-7/8" (center of faucet body to center of spout outlet) Flow Rate: 1.75 gallons-per-minute Faucet Holes: Single Hole Variations: 73831: This model 73837: This model with out sBox The striking high arc spout stands out and emphasizes the synergy between angles and curves. The adjustment on the pull-out spout guarantees the spray type that's right for your project. Simply switch between the laminar and shower spray using the lockable button. With the Select function on the faucet's base, a simple touch of a button is all it takes to switch to the flat, gentle vegetable shower. The faucet also features a single-lever handle on the side for turning the water on and off and controlling the temperature. The high arc spout boasts a radius that can be set to prevent it swiveling beyond the sink. Single Handle Chrome