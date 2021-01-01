From sonneman
Sonneman 7330-WL Triform Single Light 13" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant Textured Gray Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Sonneman 7330-WL Triform Single Light 13" High Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Sconce - ADA Compliant FeaturesSubtle glow reflects from this triform panelCrafted from die cast aluminumIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed UL and ETL rated for wet locationsMeets ADA standardsCovered under 5 Year, 50000 hour warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 3-1/2"Extension: 3-1/2"Backplate Height: 12-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 10 wattsWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 50000Lumens: 935 Textured Gray