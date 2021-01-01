Z-Lite 733-5V Bryant 5 Light 41" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades Matte Black Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

From z-lite
Z-Lite 733-5V Bryant 5 Light 41" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed of steelFixture includes frosted glass shades(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsCUL and ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 12-1/4"Width: 40-1/2"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Matte Black