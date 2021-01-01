From the great outdoors
The Great Outdoors 73166 Sullivans Landing 19" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light Sand Coal Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights
Advertisement
The Great Outdoors 73166 Sullivans Landing 19" Tall Outdoor Single Head Post Light FeaturesConstructed from aluminumIncludes a clear glass shade(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useRated for wet locationsIncludes a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Width: 6-3/8"Depth: 5-7/8"Product Weight: 2.45 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T10Bulb Included: No Single Head Post Lights Sand Coal