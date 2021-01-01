From sonneman
Sonneman 7315-WL Shear 2 Light 3-1/2" Wide Landscape Path Light Textured Bronze Outdoor Lighting Landscape Lighting Path Lights
Sonneman 7315-WL Shear 2 Light 3-1/2" Wide Landscape Path Light FeaturesGeometric double-sided bollardCrafted from die cast aluminumComes with a postRequires (2) 9 watt GU5.3 bulbsUL and ETL rated for wet locationsCovered under 5 Year, 50000 hour warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 3-1/2"Depth: 7-1/4"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 3-1/2"Shade Depth: 3"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: MR16Bulb Base: GU5.3Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 9 wattsWattage: 18 wattsVoltage: 12 volts Path Lights Textured Bronze