From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 73051 Berwick 2 Light 11" Wide Single Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 73051 Berwick 2 Light 11" Wide Single Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture The classic simple design of this bronze flush mount makes it versatile to put any where. The clean lines give an updated look to the hand blown prismatic glass.Features:Hand blown clear cut glassConstructed of steel ensuring years of reliable performanceDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCovered under Livex's 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 5"Width/Diameter: 11"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 40Wattage: 80 Semi-Flush Polished Nickel